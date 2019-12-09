TUD Crew Work To Impact Downtown Sonora Traffic
Sonora, CA — A pipeline replacement is requiring the closure of a downtown street for four hours on Tuesday.
According to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials, construction crews will be working to do just that on Bradford
Street, during a time window that is slated to run from 8 a.m. and noontime.
The specific closure area on Bradford Street will be between Seco and Poplar streets. There will be a detour set up at the latter street and motorists are asked to, if possible, plan taking an alternate route to avoid the area.