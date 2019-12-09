Mostly sunny
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TUD Crew Work To Impact Downtown Sonora Traffic

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
Road Closed Signage

Road Closed Signage

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pipeline replacement is requiring the closure of a downtown street for four hours on Tuesday.

According to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials, construction crews will be working to do just that on Bradford
Street, during a time window that is slated to run from 8 a.m. and noontime.

The specific closure area on Bradford Street will be between Seco and Poplar streets. There will be a detour set up at the latter street and motorists are asked to, if possible, plan taking an alternate route to avoid the area.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Bradford Street between South Poplar and North Seco streets

loading map - please wait...

Bradford Street between South Poplar and North Seco streets 37.982867, -120.386667 Bradford Street between South Poplar and North Seco streets (Directions)

 

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     