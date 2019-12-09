Record-Breaking Cash Drive For Interfaith

Larry England, James Smith, Cathie Peacock Darrell Slocum and Maryann Curmi View Photo

Sonora, CA — The community stepped up and made 2019 a record-breaking year for Clarke Broadcasting’s Interfaith Cash and Coat Drive.

In total, $140,000 was raised. The Council of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria matched the combined $60,000 community in donations, and this morning announced they will also chip in an additional $20,000.

James Smith, Tribal Vice-Chair, says, “The community got to $60,000, which was absolutely amazing, and talking with the council, most of us are born and raised here, and we decided to go all-in, and increase it by $20,000.”

Also boosting the final number was around $25,000 donated by the Sonora Area Foundation and its donors.

Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock says, “I almost don’t know what to say because it is so big. It helps us so much. It will help us improve a variety of things, and expand what we have been doing, which is just wonderful.”

Clarke Broadcasting General Manager Larry England adds, “The generosity of our community can never be underestimated and reflects the respect for Cathie and the Interfaith staff for their great work. When there is a need, there is always a heartfelt response from those who make the motherlode their home. It makes it a special place indeed.”

Project Coordinator, Maryann Curmi notes, “We live in a small community with a BIG heart. Year after year…I see our friends and neighbors…businesses big and small…children w/piggie banks to $10,000 anonymous donors come through these doors and give to Interfaith.”

In addition, on Saturday the annual Interfaith Coat Drive received more than 1,300 warm coats to help less fortunate friends in the community.