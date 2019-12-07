Overnight Fire Burns Home And Over Ten Acres

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Stanislaus County, CA — Firefighters battled a structure and vegetation fire last night in Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in some grass and then spread to a nearby home on Milton Road off Highway 4. The fire was contained at 11 acres in about a half-hour. There is no word on damage to the residence and no one was inside the home when the fire ignited. CAL Fire also reports there were no injuries and what sparked the blaze is under investigation.