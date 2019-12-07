Cloudy
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Overnight Fire Burns Home And Over Ten Acres

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire Truck

Cal Fire Truck

Photo Icon View Photo

Stanislaus County, CA — Firefighters battled a structure and vegetation fire last night in Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in some grass and then spread to a nearby home on Milton Road off Highway 4. The fire was contained at 11 acres in about a half-hour. There is no word on damage to the residence and no one was inside the home when the fire ignited. CAL Fire also reports there were no injuries and what sparked the blaze is under investigation.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     