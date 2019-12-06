Two Vehicle Crash Blocking Highway 4 In Calaveras County.

Angels Camp, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a collision that is stalling traffic on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

Two-vehicles are involved in the crash with one being a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The CHP reports it collided with another vehicle possibly head-on just east of the Stallion Way intersection. One person had to be freed from the wreckage and an air ambulance has been called to the scene.

The vehicles are blocking both lanes of the highway and traffic is getting backed up. We will update this story as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

