Focus On Education In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker.

Parker is finishing her first year as superintendent after being elected last year to fill the position previously held by Margie Bulkin. Parker will talk about some new grant funding the county has received to implement new programs. She will also address challenges facing rural schools, enrollment trends, the role of her office, an update on the federal Secure Rural Schools legislation, ways being looked at to improve fire resiliency around schools, and issues related to recent PG&E planned power outages.

Written by BJ Hansen.

