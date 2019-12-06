First Weekend In December Events

The first weekend of December features many annual events.

Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services will take place Friday, December 6. KKBN-KZSQ-KVML will be live on the air with Yazel in the Morning on Today’s Country 93.5 KKBN and the Morning Star Cafe with Mark & Maryann on Star 92.7, will give ongoing updates of the totals pledged. Businesses that participate will be recognized on the air, you can donate online without a PayPal account using their secure system or bring donations to the Radio Station as detailed here.

The forecasted wet weather has changed Saturday’s coat drive to be held at Interfaith. A map to Interfaith is in the event listing here.

Dr. Daryl Hollinger will conduct the Columbia College Community Chorus with Orchestra’s annual “Sounds of the Season” Concert this Friday at the Sonora Opera Hall.

Friday is also the YES Partnership luncheon at Black Oak Casino Hotel, as detailed here. Friday evening is Twain Harte’s Winter Wonderland Parade. Details are here.

The Sonora Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will put on their annual home tour of four homes this Saturday in Tuolumne County. Get some tea and enjoy their boutique at the Church of the 49ers in Columbia, all proceeds go towards scholarships for local girls, details are here. Also in Columbia Saturday, Santa is Coming to Grandma’s House, and Lamplight Tours.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will perform ‘Death Takes a Holiday’ as detailed here. ‘The Game’s Afoot’ is at Murphys Creek Theatre, details are in the community event listing here. The Polar Express train ride will run three times each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December at Railtown 1897. Sierra Repertory performances of ‘Grease’ continue at the Fallon House in Columbia until December 14. At the East Sonora theater, Friday is opening night for ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical’ which is rated R for strong language and adult situations.

At the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in Arnold on Saturday check out the Santa’s Kids’ Workshop Party. Hosted by the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1714, kids may enjoy holiday craft making, cooking decorating, face painting, gifts and a surprise visit from Santa Claus. The family-fun event is free and open to the public.

The Sierra Waldorf School Elves Faire will be held at the school in Jamestown from 10 am to 2pm Saturday. The event features kids crafts, wreath making, candle dipping, local vendors, food and drinks, tiny tree raffle, toy shop and a cakewalk.

The 4th Annual Jingle Mingle will be at the Sonora Elks Lodge Saturday. The Mountain Christian Fellowship is also hosting its Annual Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique this Saturday.