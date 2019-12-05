Preparing For Wicked Weather This Weekend

shs sand bags View Photo

San Andreas, CA – As wet weather is forecast to move through the Mother Lode this weekend the public will have additional locations to get sandbags in Calaveras County.

The public works department has added two new sites for those wishing to pick up sandbags and sand. Those new locations are in Valley Springs and have been fully stocked. County officials asked that you limit the number of sandbags to ten per resident and remind that you must bring your own shovel.

This brings the total number of sandbag sites to six and the department has provided this list below.

1. Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

2. Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

3. Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

4. San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

5. Mangili Rd. cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.

6. Vista Del Lago Dr. cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago Dr.

In Tuolumne County, citizens will also have to bring their own shovel and bags as well. Public works officials offer these locations where sand is available.

Columbia Airport parking lot Tuolumne @ 18870 Birch Street Jamestown @ 18188 7th Avenue Groveland @ 11240 Wards Ferry Road