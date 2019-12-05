Cloudy
Rollover Crash on Highway108

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

The wreck is near Tulloch Dam Road between Knights Ferry and Keystone. The CHP report the vehicle completely overturned several times and then landed on its wheels. A fire crew on the scene is working to free one person trapped inside the vehicle. An air ambulance has been called to the scene as the CHP is reporting possibly major injuries in the crash.

Officers are directing one-way traffic. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Hwy 108 near Tulloch Road between Knights Ferry and Keystone

Hwy 108 near Tulloch Road between Knights Ferry and Keystone 37.842909, -120.621729 Hwy 108 near Tulloch Road Jamestown (Directions)

 

