Calaveras Community Foundation Increasing Grant Amounts For 20th Anniversary

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Community Foundation has annually given out grants up to $10,000 to community groups, but the amount will notably increase next year.

The non-profit foundation announces that the grant maximum will go up to $25,000 in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Board President, Linda Kangeter, says, “In the foundation’s first 20 years we have been able to award over $2.4-million in grants and scholarships to Calaveras County non-profits and students. We look forward to increasing that among significantly in 2020.”

The foundation is encouraging non-profits to submit an application next month, especially those who may not have previously applied due to the limits for funding.

Applications will be accepted throughout the entire month of January. Click here for more information.

To view a list of organizations that have received money is past years, click here.