Still In The Dark This Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

PG&E Power outages in the West Point area of Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The lights remain out for some nearly 270 PG&E customers in the West Point-Wilseyville area of Calaveras County.

They had no electricity for the Thanksgiving Holiday as their lights went out the day before on Wednesday. One of the outages is east of West Point impacting 216 customers mostly along Winton Road and stretching from Bummerville to Brookside roads. The estimated repair time is around 5 p.m. today.

The second outage is west of Wilseyville impacting 53 addresses along Woodhouse Mine and Rabbit’s Foot roads. The restoration time for this outage is posted for 4 p.m. today by the company.

The utility has determined that equipment issues are to blame for both outages but did not relays exactly what those issues entail.

As reported here beginning on Wednesday, one of the first outages that began was the Wilseyville outage. From there the number of those without electricity continued to rise to several thousand throughout that day and into Thanksgiving Day, as detailed here.