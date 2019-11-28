Cloudy
Power Outages Across Mother Lode On Thanksgiving

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Many in the Mother Lode are waking up without electricity on this Thanksgiving.

PG&E reports the hardest-hit areas are in West Point, Wilseyville and Rail Road Flat, where a combined 2,000 customers are without power. Around Twain Harte and Sugar Pine, there are nearly 1,000 without electricity, 490 outside of Mountain Ranch and around 350 near Groveland. Because the outages are so widespread, there is not an estimated restoration time. Crews will be out working to restore power throughout the day.

