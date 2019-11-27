Wednesday Storm Power Outages And School Impacts

Snow in Arnold View Photos

Sonora, CA — Public schools in Tuolumne County are closed all this week, and many of the schools in Calaveras which were planning to be open through today are now closed due to the weather.

In Tuolumne County there are a total of over 100 PG&E customers in the dark stretching from Soulsbyville to Twain Harte. It is unclear when they will be restored. Late last night there were nearly a thousand without power, and most have now been restored.

There are also two power outages in Calaveras County impacting over 250 customers. PG&E reports one is in the West Point and Wilseyville region east of Highway 26 and Railroad Flat Road. It is impacting 54 customers. Crews are assessing the cause. In San Andreas nearly 200 customers are without power stretching along the west side of Highway 49 and Pool Station Road. The utility notes that damaged equipment is to blame, but crews have not gained access to it.

Both outages in Calaveras began last night, and the company has not given an estimated restoration time for either.

(Tracey Petersen contributed to this story)