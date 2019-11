Power outage Forest Meadows near Murphys View Photo

Murphys, CA — A third power outage is impacting Calaveras County this morning, while an earlier one has grown.

The latest is north of Murphys in the Forest Meadows area where 68 customers have no electricity. The impacted customers are along Sandalwood and Dogwood drives south of Highway 4. The estimated restoration time is 12:15 p.m.