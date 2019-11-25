CHP Anticipates Busy Thanksgiving Travel Period

Sonora, CA — Despite winter-like weather projected in many parts of the state, AAA is projecting that around seven million Californians will be traveling over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period, the most since 2005.

The heaviest travel time is anticipated to be Wednesday afternoon as many people will be leaving work early to head out to their destination.

The CHP will begin a Maximum Enforcement Period, with all available officers on the highway, beginning late Wednesday and continuing through Sunday.

Sonora Area Officer Steve Machado is encouraging everyone to slow down, use caution, and make sure to carry snow chains, especially if heading to the high country.

Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service regarding the upcoming weather system.