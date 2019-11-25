Denny-Garamendi Appointed To Calaveras School Board Seat

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Education has appointed a local resident to serve the remaining term of the seat held by late Marilyn Krause.

Krause passed away on September 15 at the age of 80. The Board of Education voted to appoint Colleen Denny-Garamendi to complete the term expiring in December of 2020.

Trustee Area Two includes the communities of Calaveritas, Frico City, Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Paloma, Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, West Point and Wilseyville.

Denny-Garamendi, and her husband, Calaveras Supervisor Jack Garamendi, have two children. She says, “I am a true believer in community service. I will give the board member position the dedication and commitment it deserves.”

Area Three Trustee, Valeri Tudor says, “Colleen is a great fit for the board and we are looking forward to working with her.”

Along with Tudor, she joins Area One Trustree Steven Looper, District Four Trustee Louis Boitano and District Five Trustee Marti Crane.