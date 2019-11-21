Mostly cloudy
Garage Building Destroyed By Fire In Crystal Falls

By B.J. Hansen
Fire on Hidden Valley Road

Sonora, CA — There was an early morning fire in the 16000 block of Hidden Valley Road in the Crystal Falls area.

Resources responded at 2:25am from CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire and the Twain Harte Fire Department. The garage was fully engulfed in flames and the quick response prevented it from spreading to the adjacent home and vegetation. The fire was knocked down by 2:50am. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

