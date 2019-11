Sonora Fire Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — Firefighters are heading to a report of a structure fire in Sonora.

It is in the Quail Hallow Apartments in the 12700 block of Chukar Circle near Grouse Way in the vicinity of Greenley Road. Reports are that the fire started in the bedroom of an apartment, which is fully engulfed in flames. There is no word at this time whether anyone was in the apartment. Nearby residents have been evacuated.

