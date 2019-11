CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Sonora, CA — If you are hearing planes overhead, Columbia aircraft are among the resources called to Stanislaus County below Highway 132 near Turlock Lake.

Specifically, the report is of a vegetation fire west of the lake in the vicinity of Lake and Roberts Ferry roads below Highway 132. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

