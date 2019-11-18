Major Injuries In After Dark Hwy 49 Pedestrian Vs. Truck Incident

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A local man walking along a Mother Lode highway was med-flighted to a trauma center following a collision with a pickup truck.

According to CHP Sonora Unit officials, the incident occurred Friday night after dark just before 6:30 p.m. as 63-year-old Leorra Coville of Sonora was headed north along Highway 49 north of Pesce Way near downtown Sonora. Officers estimated that she was driving about 35 miles-per-hour as 39-year-old Nicholas Graham of Sonora was walking on the right shoulder of the northbound lane and for undetermined reasons suddenly entered the roadway directly in front of Colville’s vehicle and was struck.

Graham, who sustained major injuries, was initially transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora but then immediately airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Modesto. Colville did not suffer any injuries as a result of the collision, which is still under investigation although the CHP adds that alcohol and/or drugs are not determined to be a factor.