Additional Roadwork Underway On Highway 49

By Tori James
One-way traffic control flagger sign

San Andreas, CA – Caltrans has added two more cone zones to this week’s work scope.

In Calaveras County on Highway 49 drainage work daily through next Tuesday between Gun Club Road near the county fairgrounds and Six Mile Creek will create ten-minute traffic impacts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Through the end of the month, shoulder month on Highway 49 between Dogtown Road and the intersection of Highway 49 in Angels Camp may also bring brief delays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For the rest of the current roadwork roster, click here.

