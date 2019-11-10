November Highway 108, 4, 49 and 120 Road Work

Caltrans Closure Above Strawberry View Photo

Caltrans road work and several areas of utility work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic causing 10-minute delays Tuesday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

As reported here Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say the Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project is underway. The work’s scope focusing on the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes. A section of the road will close to through-traffic on weekdays for several hours beginning next Monday, Oct. 28 through Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials stress that traffic will only be allowed to pass through the work site between noon and one o’clock.

On Highway 4 along four-miles in the Douglas Flat area below Murphys, be aware of tree work. The work will intermittently impose one-way traffic control and delay travelers for 10 minutes Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30am to 3:15pm.

On Highway 4 from Lashkoff Place to Lower Moran Road on Thursday pavement repairs on both the left and right shoulder will begin at 7 AM and will wrap up at 5 PM continuing each day through Friday.

On Highway 120 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line 7 miles to Green Springs Road one of the lanes will be restricted for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 slope improvements will impact travelers heading to-and-from Sonora Pass. From Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday will limit traffic to one-way but from 10am to 3pm the highway will be fully closed. The work listed this week includes blasting. The construction is anticipated to continue until snow arrives this winter season.

On Highway 49 from Whittle Road at the Calaveras Fairgrounds four miles to Highway 4 there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for tree work. The work is scheduled for Wednesday between 9 AM and 3 PM.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area specifically at Sultana Lane and Lee Lane expect utility work. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 108 at Mackey Ranch Road, a mile before Chicken ranch Road, to the Yosemite Junction light, shoulder work limit traffic to one lane of the highway from 7 AM to 3:30 PM. The work begins Tuesday and will conclude through Friday.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.