Weekend Work Slated For Buchanan Road

Sonora, CA – Although originally only scheduled for weekday work on Buchanan Road, Tuolumne County Road officials relay a change in plans for the project this weekend.

The “Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project” to perform landslide and road repairs has been underway since last month. Work has been conducted Monday through Fridays, leaving the weekends free of possible delays for travelers – except for this Saturday, Nov. 9th.

Crews will be on-site, between Buchanan Road, to the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic in that area.

The project, which will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes is slated to run through December 5th. An early story here outlines the weekly hours of operations and further construction details. Motorists are asked to obey all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.