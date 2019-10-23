Buchanan Road Construction Will Trigger Temporary Closure

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Construction crews have begun making landslide and other repairs along a Mother Lode road.

Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say the Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project is now underway by awarded contractor Philbin Construction, Inc.

The work, focusing on the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, will require the section to close to through-traffic on weekdays for several hours beginning next Monday, Oct. 28. It is anticipated that the closure will be necessary to keep in place through Dec. 5.

Closure hours are slated from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials stress that traffic will only be allowed to pass through the work site between noon and one o’clock.

Work scope will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes.

Philbin Construction personnel began working in the area on Monday. Motorists are asked to please be aware of all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.