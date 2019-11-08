Supes Close In On General Plan Update Finish Line

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County’s General Plan update is the subject of another public hearing.

Next Tuesday, the board of supervisors will hear more community input as it continues attempting to move forward towards final adoption of an update to the county’s long-outdated plan, a process that, according to the meeting documents, has taken 13 years, several hundred thousand dollars in consultants’ services and countless hours of staff time.

The current board of supervisors has made sealing the deal one of its top priorities for the year and the process has taken months of staff, supervisors’ and county planners’ time. In late-June the Planning Commission recommended that the board certify the EIR and adopt the General Plan after which the supervisors held two public hearings in late July, making additional edits to the plan. In order to meet state-mandated timelines, the Housing Element was adopted separately in September and will be incorporated into the final version of the General Plan.

Specifically, the board on Tuesday will be attempting to adopt a resolution certifying the draft General Plan update’s Environmental Impact Report adopting CEQA findings of fact and the statement of overriding considerations; adopting the mitigation monitoring and reporting plan. To review the latest document updates, click here.

The meeting will be held in the board chambers at the county government center (891 Mountain Ranch Road) and opens to the public following an 8 a.m. closed session discussion over legal and labor negotiation matters.