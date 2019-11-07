First Weekend Of November Events

Local Vietnam Veterans View Photo

It is a quiet weekend before Veterans Day. Start it off with a Harvest Breakfast at Twain Harte. The $5 breakfast will raise money for their 8th graders

Saturday at 9 AM is the Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society Tailgate Rock Swap and Sale. The event is free and open to the public, with items for sale including rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry, and gifts.

If you feel like seeing a movie, movie times are in our entertainment section here. At Sierra Repertory's Fallon House in Columbia Grease is being performed.

In the Jamestown Humane Society Conference Room get a 2019 "Pawliday Portrait" of your pet as part of their Fundraiser.

The 19th annual Veterans Recognition Day at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sonora will take place on Saturday. Veterans of all wars will be honored and presented with a commemorative medal. The events will begin at 11 AM. Lunch will also be served

Veterans Day activities at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park

Sunday is the Vets Helping Vets Fundraiser at the High Country Sports Arena.

Monday, November 11th is Veterans Day and Frank Smart with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 391, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” with details about Veterans of Foreign War Post 4748, who will host an event at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall on Monday beginning at 11 AM.

The Columbia Foot Dragoons and the Columbia Grenadine Belles will present a salute to our veterans on Monday at 10:55 AM at the Columbia Cemetery.

The Presentation of Colors by the Vietnam Veterans of America will take place in Heritage Park on the Black Oak Casino Resort property at 11 a.m. on Monday

At the Sonora Elks Lodge, if you made reservations, enjoy a beef pot roast dinner.

In Murphys, the annual Veterans Day spaghetti dinner will be served on Monday, free to vets and sponsored by Ruby Parlor #46 Daughters of the Golden West.

From 10 until 11 a.m. the Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District will hold a ceremony on Monday at the EPVMD Park featuring colors presented by Boy Scout Troop #343 and guest speakers.

A flag and bugle ceremony honoring veterans at the Historic Divide Cemetery in Groveland, with a flyover of airplanes above

Yosemite National Park and all other national parks will waive the admission fees on Monday.

All federal and state offices will be closed on Monday. Courts will be closed. The post office will also be closed. Most full-service banks will be closed on Monday.