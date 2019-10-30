Update: Structure Fire In Mokelumne Hill

CAL Fire truck View Photo

Update at 3:35 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft are battling a house fire in the 10900 block of Jesus Maria Road near Music Gulch Road in Mokelumne Hill. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the flames have spread to an estimated two to three acres of nearby vegetation. It is unclear if any other structures are threatened at this time. Kilgore also reports that there are power lines down across Jesus Maria Road.

Original post at 3:10 p.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA — Fire crews, including all aircraft from Columbia, are heading to a report of a structure fire in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County.

The fire is reported in the 10900 block of Jesus Maria Road near Music Gulch Road. There are no other details being released at this time. Updates will be provided as soon as additional information comes into the newsroom.

Of note, just after 1:15 p.m. today, flames broke out in another home in the West Point area, as reported here.

