Update: Home On Fire In West Point Area

Update at 1:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are making progress on a two-story house fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County. Spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that there is no threat to any nearby vegetation and all aircraft have been released from the scene. The flames broke out around 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Centennial Mine Road off Highway 26. CAL Fire reported flames were shooting out of the roof of the home when fire crews arrived. A small crew will remain on scene mopping up and no cause for the fire has yet been determined.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: West Point, CA — Columbia Aircraft and ground crews are battling a structure fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived on the scene flames were shooting out of the roof of the two-story home located in the 200 block of Centennial Mine Road off Highway 26. There are no further details regarding the blaze at this time. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

