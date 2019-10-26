Adventist Health Outlines Services Offered During PSPS

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) officials relay that the hospital is ready with backup power generators, but some appointments may need to be rescheduled.

While hospital officials say they are preparing for normal operations on Monday, they will continue to evaluate the situation throughout the weekend. If there is still no power on Sunday night, hospital officials advise that some outpatient services planned for Monday may have to be postponed. Patients do not need to call in as they will be contacted by staff if their appointments need to be switched to another date.

The hospital provides this list of services that will be available during the power shutoff:

Emergency Department – with limited diagnostic capability

Medical Surgical

Birth Center

Intensive Care Unit

Surgery

Long Term Care

Medical Offices (some clinics will be open; patients will be contacted if their appointment needs to be rescheduled)

Home Health Hospice

Pharmacy (Community Pharmacy Greenley Road and Stockton Street during normal business hours)

For clients needing oxygen cylinder exchanges, Sonora Oxygen Supply’s warehouse will be open for current patients or those with a valid prescription on Saturday (October 26) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, a technician will be on-call. If the electricity is still off on Sunday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on-call after that. Those who can bring the tanks to the warehouse are asked to do so to free up staff for homebound patient deliveries.