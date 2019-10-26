Rodefer Will Kickoff Supervisor Series
Karl Rodefer
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Karl Rodefer.
Mother Lode Views is kicking off a five-part series featuring the opinions of the individual supervisors. They will speak about issues specific to their district and the county as a whole. Rodefer’s District Five covers the Columbia and Jamestown region. He will talk about things like county revenues, road projects, business activity, marijuana rules, homelessness, and the law and justice center projects.