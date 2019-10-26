Rodefer Will Kickoff Supervisor Series

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Karl Rodefer.

Mother Lode Views is kicking off a five-part series featuring the opinions of the individual supervisors. They will speak about issues specific to their district and the county as a whole. Rodefer’s District Five covers the Columbia and Jamestown region. He will talk about things like county revenues, road projects, business activity, marijuana rules, homelessness, and the law and justice center projects.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

