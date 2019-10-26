Clear
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rodefer Will Kickoff Supervisor Series

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Karl Rodefer

Karl Rodefer

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Karl Rodefer.

Mother Lode Views is kicking off a five-part series featuring the opinions of the individual supervisors. They will speak about issues specific to their district and the county as a whole. Rodefer’s District Five covers the Columbia and Jamestown region. He will talk about things like county revenues, road projects, business activity, marijuana rules, homelessness, and the law and justice center projects.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     