Auditor Says Sonora And Angels Camp Have Moderate Risk Of Fiscal Distress

Fiscal Stress Level In CA Cities

Sonora, CA — The California State Auditor’s Office has ranked all of California’s 471 cities when it comes to their risk level of financial distress.

It is specifically in relation to the local government and its revenues. The lower the ranking a city receives…the higher amount of financial distress. The ratings are based on things like general fund reserves, liquidity, debt burden, revenue trends and pension liabilities. Compton in the greater Los Angeles area came in number one as having the most financial distress, followed by Atwater in the Central Valley and Blythe in Riverside County.

The report finds that 18-cities are at a high risk of financial distress, 236 are a moderate risk and 217 are low risk. The City of Sonora came in at 83 and Angels Camp is 165, both falling in the “moderate risk” category.

Many of the cities with the highest rankings, and lowest financial stress, are in the Silicon Valley region and around Orange County. Also ranking high, closer to the Mother Lode, are Elk Grove (370), Galt (320), Lathrop (465) and Manteca (335).

You can find an interactive map showing all the cities by clicking here. The report does not address the fiscal risk of counties in the state.