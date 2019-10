Sonora, CA — There are now two more weeks left in the high school football regular season.

The Summerville Bears will travel to Angels Camp today to take on the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. Both schools are seeking their first Mother Lode League win. The Sonora Wildcats, 3-0 in league play, will travel to face Amador. Calaveras High School will be at home facing Argonaut.