Power Fully Restored In Calaveras Ahead Of Another Potential Planned Outage

Planned Power Outage View Photo

Murphys, CA — PG&E reports this morning that 100-percent of the customers that lost electricity beginning on Wednesday in Calaveras County have now been restored.

Statewide, there were 178,000 customers included in the planned power shutoff, and around 13,000 still need to be restored.

We reported yesterday that another wind event is anticipated to arrive in the region late Saturday or early Sunday and PG&E is considering shutting off power to around 640,000 customers, including all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. Customers in the region started receiving notifications late yesterday.

If power is de-energized, PG&E will again open Community Resource Centers. The CRCs will have expanded services, including wifi, non-perishable snacks, water and coffee, additional charging capabilities for medical devices, customer giveaways such as batteries for flashlights and portable cell phone charges.

More information is expected to be released by PG&E later today.