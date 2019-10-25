Broken PG&E Equipment Found Near Fast Moving Sonoma County Fire

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Geyserville, CA — There are questions swirling about whether a jumper that broke on a PG&E transmission tower is what ignited a fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma County near Geyserville.

A report was filed with the California Public Utilities Commission stating that PG&E became aware of a transmission tower malfunction at 9:20pm on Wednesday, and the fire reportedly started at 9:27pm. PG&E President Bill Johnson acknowledges there was an issue discovered, but the company is not ready to take responsibility for the fire at this time.

“CAL Fire, the experts, will draw that ultimate conclusion,” he stated.

Johnson notes that PG&E is also conducting its own internal investigation.

The Kincade Fire is estimated to be around 21,900 acres and five percent contained.