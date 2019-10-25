Update: Structure Fire At Dunrovin Village Mobile Home Park

Update at 6:35am: Crews are making good progress extinguishing a structure fire at the Dunrovin Mobile Home Village and are now working to mop-up the incident. The fire also burned a small patch of nearby vegetation. The American Red Cross is responding to help the residents displaced by the fire. Activity will continue in the area throughout the morning.

Original story posted at 6:10am: West Point, CA — Officials are on the scene of a fire in Calaveras County this morning.

Shortly before 6am officials received a report of a vegetation fire in the area of the Dunrovin Mobile Home Village along Stanley Road in West Point. The first responders soon updated that it was a structure fire.

Numerous fire resources are arriving on scene. You will want to avoid the area.