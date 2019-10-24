High Wind Watch & Fire Weather Watch Issued

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

A strong and dry storm system will move south through Northern California Saturday and Sunday.

This will likely be the strongest and potentially damaging wind storm of the fall season. Extreme fire weather conditions are likely.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for both the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from Saturday evening through late Sunday night.

Additionally, a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

Winds of fifteen to forty mph are likely with gusts ranging from thirty-five to sixty mph. The wind gusts will be highest in canyons and over exposed ridges.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Trees damaged in previously burned areas will likely fall with these winds. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Daytime minimum humidities will range from the single digits to the teens. Poor overnight recoveries could range from the teens to 30 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the forest is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Be prepared for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.