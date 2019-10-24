Update: Fire In Sonora Area

Mono Fire near Hwy 108 bypass Oct 24 2019 View Photos

Update at 3:10 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the fire burning along the 19600 block of Mono Way near Cavalieri Road, Standard and the Highway 108 Bypass bridge is contained at 1.13 acres. She adds that there was damage to two small outbuildings. All Columbia aircraft have been called off the blaze. What sparked the fire is under investigation. A timeline of the blaze is below.

Update at 2:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that Mono Way is closed between the Standard Road and Highway 108 Bypass intersections.

Original post at 2:21 p.m.: Standard, CA — CAL Fire is diverting some Columbia aircraft from the Camp 9 Fire in Calaveras County to a new vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

Dubbed the Mono fire, its flames are reported in the 19600 block of Mono Way near Cavalieri Road, Standard and the Highway 108 Bypass bridge.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that the vegetation fire is an acre in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. She adds that one side of the flames is holding at Highway 108. The CHP reports that officers have closed off Mono Way at the Standard Road intersection. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Clarke Broadcasting thanks Community News Partners Sabrina Reese and John Randall Meyer. Send photos and videos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Tori James is also contributing to this story.

