Update: Fire Reported In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:30 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews are battling what was first reported as a vegetation fire along Camp 9 Road in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire has determined it is actually a structure fire in the vicinity of the Stanislaus River bridge and Avery Camp 9 Road intersection. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff details, “There is one structure fully engulfed in flames and no spread to vegetation at this point.”

However, she adds stopping any spread is what firefighters are working on right now and no other structures are threatened.

Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Vallecito, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to a report of a vegetation fire along Camp 9 Road in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County.

The flames are reported in the vicinity of the Stanislaus River bridge and Avery Camp 9 Road intersection. There are no additional details regarding the blaze currently. Updates will be posted when additional information comes into the newsroom.

