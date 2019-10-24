Delays Begin Near Lake Tulloch For Turn Lane Project

Travel delays during setup of OByrnes Ferry Rd-Duchess Rd turn lane project Oct 24 2019 View Photos

Copperopolis, CA — Frequent travelers over the Tulloch Bridge may want to rethink their weekday commuting route for the next several weeks.

A project long on the books slated to begin Monday began rolling out in earnest Thursday morning in the vicinity of OByrnes Ferry Road and Duchess Drive as work crews set up one-way traffic controls, enabling an impressive array of heavy equipment to arrive and be staged.

Now through mid-December, crews working for the county, lead contractor George Reed, Inc. and others will be working to install a left-turn lane from OByrnes Ferry Road into the Tulloch Shores via Duchess Drive. According to Calaveras County Public works officials, construction hours will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Advisory signs are posted approaching Conner Estates in Calaveras County and on the Tuolumne County side of the Tulloch Bridge before the descent into the corkscrew turns.

Travel along the already constrained stretch is tightening due to the placement of concrete barricades and movement of heavy equipment parked in nearby staging areas such as The Lakes parking lot. Expect ten-minute or longer delays as crews work and direct travel logistics through the area.