Tuolumne County Government

Sonora, CA — A stretch of Crystal Falls Road will be closed over three upcoming days so that crews can replace a failing culvert.

The closure will span from Yuba River Drive to American River Drive. No traffic will be allowed to pass through from 8am-4pm this Friday (tomorrow), as well as this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. Detours will be set up and you will need to avoid the area.