Feinstein: Cap-and-Trade Lawsuit Is Latest Attack on California

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released a statement after the Department of Justice sued California over its cap-and-trade emissions program.

Feinstein was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are her words:

“The Justice Department’s decision to sue California over a climate change agreement is the latest administration attack on California. California should be lauded, not attacked, for working to reduce carbon emissions, and the state shouldn’t back down from this fight.

California is moving toward a cleaner, lower-carbon economy, and the state’s cap-and-trade program is essential to that effort. This market-based approach to combating climate change is fostering new innovations and technology to reduce our carbon footprint.

Instead of suing California for reducing emissions, the Justice Department should be going after polluters that are actually breaking the law and the EPA should be tightening, not eliminating emission standards. The administration should be working with our international partners to address climate change, not pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Just because the Trump administration is ignoring its responsibility to address climate change, that doesn’t mean California will do the same. If the administration isn’t willing to help then it needs to get out of our way.”

