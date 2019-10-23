Sunny
Update: Roadside Fire Quickly Handled In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Update at 12:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the roadside fire along Stockton Road near Angels Oak Drive in the vicinity of Greenhorn Creek Golf Course has been contained at .02 acres. What sparked the fire is under investigation. 

Original post at 12:40 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — CAL Fire reports that Columbia aircraft and ground crews have quickly taken control of a roadside fire in Angels Camp off Highway 4.

The flames broke out on Stockton Road near Angels Oak Drive in the area of Greenhorn Creek Golf Course. Crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread within minutes of arriving on the scene. CAL Fire does not have an exact size of the blaze at this time. No structures were threatened and a cause is under investigation. All aircraft have been released but ground crews will remain working towards full containment and then mopping up for the next hour. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Stockton Road off Highway 4, Angels Camp

Stockton Road off Highway 4, Angels Camp 38.076177, -120.564909 (Directions)

