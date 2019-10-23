Przybyla Will Address Sonora Young Professionals Tonight

The Sonora Young Professionals, a subdivision of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its third Professional Development Workshop tonight at the Standard Pour with newly appointed Tuolumne County Economic Development Director Cole Przybyla.

Tiffany Phillips, Founder and President of the Sonora Young Professionals, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The event starts at 5 PM with the first half-hour taking place in the bar area. The event will move to the banquet hall at 5:30 PM. Free appetizers will be served inside of the banquet hall for all guests

At 5:45 PM, Przybyla will talk about his vision and plan of action for helping grow the local economy along with the challenges he is facing within his position. He will be there to answer questions asked my attendees.

This event is open to the public. Admission is free of charge for Sonora Young Professional and Sonora Chamber of Commerce members. There is a $20 fee for non-members. Cash and check are acceptable forms of payments.

Attendees may also order full-service dinner during the presentation. Attendees are encouraged to mingle with the group once the presentation is over. Please note that kids are welcome as long as parents keep an eye and are respectful of the presentation.

Sonora Young Professionals was founded in November of 2018 as a membership based group and sub-division of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to unite like-minded young professionals in Tuolumne County and the surrounding areas to empower them and connect with the community. Events are held on a monthly basis and vary in type between mixers, community events, and workshops that can help individuals grow both on a personal and professional level. For more information on this organization, email sonorayoungprofessionals@gmail.com or log on to the Sonora Chamber of Commerce website.

