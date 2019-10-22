Smoke Rising From Manholes In Calaveras County

CCWD Swere System smoke testing View Photo

Vallecito, CA – The public may be alarmed to see smoke billowing from manholes in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County, but water district officials say there is no reason for alarm as it is just routine maintenance.

Calaveras County Water District began smoke testing on its Vallecito sewer system today. The smoke used in the testing is nontoxic, advises water officials. They explain that crews blow smoke into the system to inspect main sewer lines and pipes. It can detect broken manholes, cracked lines, sump pumps and yard drains, uncapped clean-outs and can even illegal connections. The latter, according to district officials, is typically roof drains “plumbed into the sewer system.”

Once the testing is completed, crews will make the needed repairs. The testing got underway today and will run through Friday (Oct. 25) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Signs are posted where testing is taking place to notify the public. Anyone with questions or concerns can be directed to CCWD Customer Service at (209) 754-3543 or customerserivice@ccwd.org.