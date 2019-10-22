Red Flag Warning Issued For The Stanislaus National Forest

Mi-Wok Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

A weather system digging into the Great Basin region will create gusty north to east winds over portions of Northern California Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest from 8 AM Wednesday through 4 PM Thursday.

Winds of fifteen to thirty mph are expected with gusts ranging form thirty-five to forty-five mph, especially through canyons and over exposed ridges.

Daytime minimum relative humidity values will be very low, mainly in the teens, along with extremely poor overnight recoveries Wednesday night, ranging from the teens to thirty percent on Wednesday night.

The combination of wind and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions for the Northern Sierra Nevada and foothills below 7000 feet.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the forest is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.