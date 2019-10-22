More Dead Tree Removal Projects Planned In Calaveras County

Tree removal project View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County officials report that around 7,100 dead and dying trees have been removed as part of an ongoing mitigation program.

A project has been wrapping up in the Blue Lake Springs and Arnold area and a new one is getting underway in Big Trees Village.

Three additional projects are in the planning phases. One is along the Highway 4 corridor between Arnold in Murphys, the second is in the area from Skyhigh Ranch to the county line, and the third is in the West Point, Wilseyville, Glencoe and Railroad Flat area.

The county’s tree mortality program manager, Dr. Richard Harris, says, “For these projects to be implemented in an expeditious manner, property owners who received requests for right of entry to their land from the county must return these forms. If you received a right-of-entry form, you are urged to return it as soon as possible.”

For more information about the Calaveras tree mortality efforts, click here.