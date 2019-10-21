Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Stanislaus National Forest

According to the National Weather Service, a weather system digging into the Great Basin region will create gusty north to east winds over portions of Northern California Wednesday and Thursday.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Stanislaus National Forest from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Daytime minimum relative humidity values will be very low, mostly in the teens with extremely poor overnight recoveries, ranging from the teens to thirty percent on Wednesday night.

North to northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, locally higher in canyons and exposed ridges.

The combination of wind and low humidity values will lead to critical fire weather conditions for the Northern Sierra Nevada below 7,000 feet.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the forest is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Stay alert for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.