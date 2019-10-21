Another Mother Lode Public Safety Power Shutoff Probable

PGE Projected PSPS Map for Oct 23 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras OES officials confirm that another grid power down is in the works this week.

Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has been among the agencies participating in conference calls with PG&E today, first at 7:30 a.m. and again around 12:30 p.m. Another call is slated for around 5:30 p.m.

According to the current map (viewable in the image box), Amador and Calaveras counties are within the estimated area. In Calaveras, OES officials say the utility is estimating that the outage if it moves forward as planned, will affect 14,586 customer addresses beginning sometime around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The forecasted outage area includes the Highway 4 corridor from Murphys nearly up to the Alpine County line as well as the Highway 49 between Highways 12 and 26, and the Highway 26-104 corridor, impacting the communities of Sheep Ranch, Rail Road Flat, Glencoe, West Point, and Mokelumne Hill.

Currently, those reviewing currently available data on the projected weather conditions are hoping the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and weather officials will be able to give PG&E the “all clear” for powerline inspections to begin by Thursday at 2 p.m. after which affected areas can be powered back up.

We will provide the latest updates as they become available.