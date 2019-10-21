Update: Crashes Closes Highway 49 Outside Of Angels Camp

Crash On Highway 49 View Photo

Update at 11:10am: CHP Officer Toby Butzler reports that the driver of the big rig truck sustained minor injuries in this morning’s crash. He says the truck went into a curve, overturned, and spilled a load of logs. It is unclear how long Highway 49 will be closed. You will want to avoid the area.

Update at 11am: Caltrans is also now responding to the big rig crash on Highway 49 near the Archie Stevenot Bridge because it is expected to be an extended road closure today as the cleanup will last several hours. You will need to avoid the area. The alternate routes are Parrotts Ferry Road and O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Original story posted at 10:20am: Angels Camp, CA — A big rig truck has rolled over on Highway 49 in Calaveras County near the Archie Stevenot Bridge.

The crash occurred about a mile and a half from the Tuolumne County line. The crash is completely blocking the highway. There is also some diesel fuel that has spilled. An ambulance has been requested to the scene. The CHP is recommending that travelers use Parrotts Ferry Road or O’Byrnes Ferry Road as a detour. It is not immediately clear how long Highway 49 will be closed.