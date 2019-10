CAL Fire logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire reports that smoke may be visible throughout today in the area around Groveland, Big Oak Flat and Tuolumne.

A planned burn will get underway at 9am at the Crook Ranch Vegetation Management Plan located in the vicinity of Wards Ferry Road. The hope is to burn up to 350 acres today. Numerous firefighting resources will be on scene monitoring the blaze.