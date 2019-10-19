Mother Lode’s Jobless Rate Surpasses The States

Sonora, CA — California’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 4% in September, but the Mother Lode’s was even lower.

The state Employment Development Department says Friday that employers added 21,300 nonfarm payroll jobs, extending California’s record job expansion to 115 months.

The Mother Lode’s downward trend continued, dropping lower than the state’s average. Tuolumne County’s rate fell to 3.4 percent last month down from 4.3 percent the previous month. With a workforce of 231,780, 740 remain unemployed. Calaveras County’s decreased from 3.7 percent in August, to 3 percent in September. That leaves 640 without a job last month out of the county’s workforce of 21,660.

The most jobs added in September for the state were in professional and business services at 12,700. The largest losses were in government, information and other services totaling 4,200 jobs.

Both counties’ jobless rates are also lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent, a new five-decade low. Despite that average hourly wages slipped by a penny.